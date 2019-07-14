Ambode’s SSG, The Nation’s Editor, 23 others make Sanwo-Olu’s list of Commissioners, Special Advisers

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate-past Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello, The Nation’s Newspaper Editor, Gbenga Omotosho, the General Secretary of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Wale Ahmad, were among the nominees been transmitted to the Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Aside Bello who was in the administration of the immediate-past Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Gbolahan Lawal who was the immediate-past Commissioner for Housing and Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the immediate-past Commissioner for Wealth Creation also made the list.

Also on the list are, Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr. Idris Salako, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Bolaji Dada, Lere Odusote, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Adekemi Ajayi, Femi George, Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Hakeem Fahm and Ajibola Ponnle.

Others are: Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Segun Dawodu, Sam Egube, Ruth Bisola Olusanya, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Tunbosun Alake and Afolabi Ayantayo.

