Ambode sacks 3 commissioners, appoints 5 new ones

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has sacked three of his commissioners and appointed five new ones in a major cabinet reshuffle.



Those sacked are Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola (Tourism, Arts and Culture) Mr Femi Odubiyi (Science and Technology) and Mr Anifowoshe Abiola (Physical Planning and Urban Development), the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, said in a statement yesterday.

The newly appointed commissioners are Mr Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology), Mr Ladi Lawanson (Transportation), Mr Segun Banjo (Economic Planning and Budget), Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye (Commerce and Industry) and Mr Hakeem Sulaiman (Communities and Communications).



Major deployments were also effected in the reshuffle. Mr Rotimi Ogunleye was moved from Commerce and Industry to Physical Planning and Urban Development; Mr Steve Ayorinde from Ministry of Information and Strategy to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan from Communities and Communication to Ministry of Information and Strategy; Mr Babatunde Durosinmi Etti from Ministry of Wealth Creation to Ministry of the Environment; Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf from Ministry of Youth and Social Development to Ministry of Wealth Creation; and Mr Agboola Dabiri from Central Business District to Ministry of Youth and Social Development.



Others are Dr. Samuel Adejare from the Ministry of the Environment to Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development; and Engr Ade Akinsanya from Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.



Benjamin Olabinjo has been moved as Special Adviser, Commerce and Industry to become Special Adviser, Civic Engagement, while Mr Kehinde Joseph was moved from Special Adviser, Civic Engagement to become Special Adviser, Housing.

