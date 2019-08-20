Ambode confirms raid on residences, says no cause for alarm

ADVERTISEMENT

Former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, said on Tuesday that there was no cause for alarm over the purported raid on his residence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He called on his supporters and the general public to remain calm and law-abiding.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Habib Aruna, Ambode said the Commission, till date, has not opened any direct communication with him on any issue, adding that he was ready and willing to respond if or when they do so.

EFCC however, denied raiding Ambode’s residence despite the widespread media report.

But Ambode’s statement confirmed there was a raid on his Epe Country home and Parkview Ikoyi residence.

“These searches were carried out extensively and at the end of the exercise the operatives left without any incident,” the statement said.

It added, “The former Governor reiterates that the EFCC has till date not had any direct communication with him on any subject matter whatsoever and if or when it occurs he is ready and willing to respond.”

“The former governor wishes to assure his supporters and the generality of Lagosians to continue to remain calm and law-abiding as there is no cause for alarm.”

Ambode also reiterated his belief in the rule of law and due process and remains grateful for the opportunity to have served Lagos State diligently and conscientiously.

It would be recalled that Ambode, in an earlier response to allegations by the EFCC that it had frozen certain accounts linked to him, insisted that no account of his contained N9.9bn let alone being frozen by the Commission as those accounts were opened and operated by the Lagos State Government.

