Ambassador hails Buhari’s aide

The Nigerian ambassador in Ghana, Ambassador Femi Micheal Abikoye has congratulated the Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Quaker Dokubo for his recognition by the Africa Sustainable Development Award.

The presidential aide is in Ghana to receive the award and visit some of the ex-agitators who are currently undergoing training.

Members of his delegation include Hon. Prof Steve Azaiki, of Bayelsa State and Hon Eta Mbora from Cross River State. The team is expected to interact with the students to monitor their progress and listen to their challenges.

Prof Dokubo is being honoured alongside other recipients from other parts of Africa. Other recipients of the award include Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah who will be receiving a special award for his distinguished impact in public service. The presidential aide is billed to return to Nigeria by the weekend.

Commenting on the award, the envoy praised the presidential aide for the international recognition that he has received and urged him to continue to work hard.

He further reaffirmed that the Nigerian mission in Ghana stands ready to support Nigerian citizens and government officials in carrying out their legitimate duties in line with the vision of Buhari administration.

In his response, Prof. Dokubo thanked the Ambassador for his kind comments and promised to continue to do everything within his mandate to ensure sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.

