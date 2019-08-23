Ambassador charges Team Nigeria to pick Tokyo 2020 table tennis ticket

  1. Home
By Risikat Ramoni, Lagos Published Date
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Bode Abiodun of Nigeria celebrates after winning his quarterfinal Table Tennis match against Heming Hu of Australia on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 7, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
The Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Baba Garba has charged Team Nigeria table tennis players to strive for success at the ongoing 12th All Africa Games and ensure they pick the sole continental ticket to Tokyo 2020.

He dropped the charge during Nigeria’s quarter-final match against Morocco at the Salle Moulay El Hassan Hall, venue of the table tennis event.

Nigeria defeated host, Morocco, 3-0 to qualify for the next round.

Garba urged the players to give their best and continue to put the country on world map with their outstanding performance in the sport.

The Ambassador was accompanied by some officials of the mission including the Head of Chancery, Adamu Ibrahim Gombe took time to chat with the players.

He, therefore, promised to cheer the team in the finals which hold today August 23.

“We just need to continue to inspire our athletes as my coming here is to motivate the players to give their best and make the country proud.

“We are excited with their performance and I am looking forward to cheering them during the finals,” the envoy said.

