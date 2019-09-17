  1. Home
Amb. Dada receives DCTA delegation, calls for synergy

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu, Lagos Published Date

The Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada, has urged all ministry agencies to synergize for better results.

He made the call while receiving the board members of the Directorate of Technical Corporation in Africa (DTCA), in his office on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by Ibrahim Aliyu, the Special Assistant on Media to Dada, the Ambassador reiterated the importance of agencies working together harmoniously together, and also called on the DCTA to also work hand in hand with Nigerians in the diaspora, most especially those living in other African countries.

“Ambassador Dada said Nigeria must make sure that it derive maximum benefit in commensurate with its investment to the independence and liberation of most African countries.

“He pledged to give the agency maximum cooperation to enable it succeed,” the statement concluded.

