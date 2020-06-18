Amaechi’s former commissioner — Who is APC ‘Acting Chairman’, Victor Gaidom

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is presently enmeshed in a leadership crisis as two members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are laying claims to the position of the acting national chairman of the party following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal.

Former governor of Oyo State and Deputy National Chairman, South, Abiola Ajimobi was announced as the acting national chairman via a statement by the party’s national publicity, Lanre Onilu.

The deputy national secretary of the party, Victor Gaidam also laid claim to the same position in line with the March 16 Federal High Court ruling that suspended Oshiomhole and ordered him to take over in acting capacity.

The following are the basic information about Victor Gaidom:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

1. 56-year old Victor Gaidom was a former Executive Chairman of Gokana Local Government in Rivers State

2. Served as Commissioner for Works in Rotimi Amaechi’s administration in Rivers State from 2011 to 2015.

3. Elected Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2018 at the party’s national convention in Abuja

4. Appointed acting National Secretary of the APC in May 2019 after the former secretary, Mai Mala Buni got elected as Yobe State Governor.

5. He was the running mate to Tonye Dele Cole in the disputed 2019 governorship election in Rivers State.

Scheming for the control of the APC by various camps ahead of 2023 general elections has worsened the crisis rocking the ruling party.

Two top chieftains of the party on Wednesday claimed to be its acting chairman following the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole.

The chieftains represent two key camps of the party who are out to grab the leadership position.

The upholding of the suspension of Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal had created a vacuum in the leadership of the party.

To fill the vacuum, the National Working Committee (NWC) had named a former governor Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi as the acting national chairman of the party.

However, at the party’s secretariat around 10:00am on Wednesday, the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom declared himself as the acting chairman of the party, puncturing the announcement by the NWC of the party.

While Ajimobi’s camp has the backing of Asiwaju; Giadom, party sources said is of the camp of some serving and former governors.

The camp is tagged ‘Amaechi/ El-Rufai camp.’

Related

Download Daily Trust News App