Amaechi: Why Lagos-Ibadan speed train was delayed

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday, resumed inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Project, saying the project was slowed down because of funding.

Amaechi, who started the inspection from Ebute Metta Lagos to Apapa station before proceeding to Ibadan which is the final destination of the 157-kilometer project, said the project had barely progressed from where he left it on May 29 when the cabinet was dissolved.

He however, said the slow pace of work was largely due to funding because the contractor had submitted various Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) to the Ministry to process payment from the China Exim Bank but only the Minister can sign the IPCs.

He promised to sign the IPCs immediately he resumes in the office by Monday to enable the contractor, the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), process their payment.

Amaechi, who was joined on inspection by the Chairman of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mall. Ibrahim Al-Hassan and the NRC MD, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, said the Federal Government was also owing compensation on land acquisition which would be processed in earnest.

As the project progresses, he disclosed that the CCECC had been advised to do the groundbreaking ceremonies for the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State and factory for the manufacture of wagons, coaches and locomotives at Kajola, Ogun State between September and October.

The university is expected to engineer manpower development in railway while the factory would ensure transfer of skills and technology apart from reducing imports of raw materials for the various railway projects under the FG’s rail modernization initiative.

The Minister also disclosed that there would be construction of about 16 under-passes and over-passes within Lagos to ease vehicular movement when the speed train begins to run.

Daily Trust recalls that the contractor had finished the double track laying from Iju in Lagos to the end of the project which is kilometer 157 in Moniya Ibadan.

