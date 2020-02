ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tony Iwelu, the Chief Security Officer to the Minister for Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has passed on.

One of the minister’s aide said he died of electric shock from a shower rose in his hotel room in Kaduna on February 17, 2020, at about 10:30 AM.

He has travelled with the minister to Kaduna to felicitate with Governor Nasiru Elrufai on his birthday.

An aide to the Minister confirmed the death under condition of anonymity as no official statement has been issued.

