AMAC screens students for scholarship

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has commenced screening of students who applied for the 2019 AMAC residents’ scholarship.

The one-week screening will capture students from various tertiary institutions in the country and is expected to end on Sept. 17.

Mr Murtala Karshi, Chairman, Committee on Scholarship, AMAC, said the scholarship was open to all AMAC students who are indigenes as well as those who are residents of the council.

Karshi said  the scholarship was part of the council chairman’s  agenda  to help the less-privileged.

“This is to help those who are financially down in respect to their education. This year alone, we intend to capture between 650 and 700 students in various public tertiary institutions.

“Next year, we will give another set of students to ensure that AMAC residents reap the dividends of democracy,” he said.

According to the chairman, the criteria for selection included submission of admission letters of applicants institutions, evidence of payment of school fees and indigeneship certificate of residents.

He said the scholarship was open to undergraduates, postgraduates as well as applicants on doctorate (PhD) studies. (NAN)

