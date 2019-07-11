AMAC chair assures farmers of support

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has assured farmers of readiness to ensure they yield bumper harvest during the farming season.

Candido who made this known when he flagged off the farming season in Jikwoyi on Tuesday also distributed 120 metric tons of fertilizer to farmers in the council’s 12 wards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have made an initial procurement of 120 metric tons of assorted fertilizers for distribution to our farmers free of charge. We hope this gesture would continue to make the desired impact as we are already witnessing,” he said.

“One major aspect of the agricultural road map of this administration is the policy framework put in place to promote mass agricultural participation that is expected to lead us to the food adequacy, security and well-being in the council by providing farming aids,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the theme for this year’s farming season is ‘back to farm’ with the focus of making farming attractive and profitable to all.

He said the call to go back to the farm is a call to all and sundry as farming has been known to be a veritable source for subsistence and livelihood and it has also been proven to contribute greatly to our nation’s GDP.

The council’s director of Agriculture, Dr. Reuben Ishaya Wyah said the chairman has taken many steps in developing the municipality through agriculture, “a number of agricultural inputs has been procured which includes four tractors and implements for hiring.

He said agriculture must be made attractive through deliberate investment in mechanized farms and agriculture friendly Land Use Acts.

The District Head of Jikwoyi, Mr. Nicodemus Machi commended the council for the distribution adding that the fertilizers were distributed at the right time.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App