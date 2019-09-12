Alum donates N100m buildings to alma mater

ADVERTISEMENT

Old students of the All Saints Primary School, Araromi- Aperin village, Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo state have donated structures valued at about N100 million to boost morale of pupils of the school.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board in the state, Nureni Adeniran, who commended the old students for the support of educational development in the state during inspection of the project, said the state government was committed to educational development in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facilities built on the premises of the school include, Headmaster’s quarters, Staff quarters, a vicarage, church building, football pitch, two blocks of 6 classrooms and sickbay.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

While commending the donor, an alumnus of the school, Mr. Olusola Alagbe for supporting the State Government with such projects, Dr. Adeniran urged other well-meaning indigenes of the State and non-profit organisations at all levels, including businesses, Associations and faith-based organisations to take a cue from the donor and impact their societies.

Speaking further, Adeniran said the gesture would afford children in Araromi village to enjoy free and quality education, at no cost.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App