Almakura to change commissioners few months to handover

With seven months away to handing over, Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State wants to change his cabinet.

Governor Almakura has sent the names of 11 nominees to be screened and confirmed as commissioners and members of the state executive council by the state House of Assembly.

Speaker of the house, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullah, announced this after the Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) read the letter during the House proceeding in Lafia.

He said, “Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura has sent the names of the nominees for screening and confirmation, they are: Hajiya Halima Jabiru, Salisu Abubakar Haske, PhamacistVictor Tella, Musa Suleiman, Hajiya Jamila Sarki, Dr Roseline Kera, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya, Hudu Yamba, Mary Enwongulu, Dr clement Ehemba and Mohamed Bashir Aliyu”

“Their nomination followed the recent reshufflement of his cabinet”, he added.

The speaker urged the nominees to submit their curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before November 30. And he has also slated Monday, December 3 for the screening of the nominees and possible confirmation.