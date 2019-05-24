Almakura presents staff of office to 13 traditional rulers

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Umaru Almakura of Nasarawa State yesterday presented staff of office to 13 second and third class traditional rulers in the state.

The second class traditional rulers are: Sarkin Arikya, Sarkin Nunku, Osakyo of Assakio, Zhe Duglu, Ohinoyi Ogye-Toto, Chu Ngah, Oron Akye and Oche Agatu; while the third class ones are Sarkin Adogi, Sarkin Tunga, Sarkin Ribi, Osokadako Kadarko and Aren Eggon Eroh.

Almakura charged them to lead their people well by mobilizing them towards the path of progress and development of their respective chiefdoms. He also asked them ensure peaceful coexistence of their people and extend their support and cooperation to the incoming administration.

