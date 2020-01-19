Almajiris aren’t criminals but victims of parental neglect – Sultan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, on Sunday said Almajiris are not criminals but victims of neglect by their parents.

He disclosed this in Minna, Niger state capital, while responding on behalf of one hundred individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations who were honoured by the Islamic Education Trust (IET) for the roles they played in ensuring peaceful coexistence in the country.

The monarch, represented by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said the Almajiris parents who neglected them will render account of their actions here on earth before Allah in the hereafter.

He however noted that to address the phenomenon, there is need for holistic approach which would accommodate how to overcome the challenge of distance between the children and education.

He also emphasized the need for the curriculum to be expanded so as to recognise Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Arabic so that schools in Nigeria can use them to teach Science and Technological-related subjects just as other countries had adopted.

He also called on the scholars not to leave out people at the grassroots on how they can benefit from the use of science and technology in their affairs especially farming since smart phones are common.

He said the Northern part of the country is blessed with human and natural resources and have no reason for its people to be living in poverty considering its comparative advantage.

The presentation of the awards was part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the IET.

