Almajiri school system bastardised, says Nasarawa AG

Dr. Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, Nasarawa State Attorney-General has said that Northern State Governors did not ban Almajiri system of education, but rather that the system had been bastardised.

He said in a statement in Lafia, “Nobody has banned the Almajiri system of education. The system in which under-aged children are sent to faraway lands without means and source of livelihood is different from the historic system established during the age of Islamic renaissance in the Sokoto caliphate.

“The parents then did not simply abandon the kids at the mercy of hunger, weather, and abuses. The world has changed; the streets now are riddled with more social hazards, health risks, and physical dangers”.

He further argued that “The Almajiri or Tsangaya as practiced today is a distortion of the original. Many of the children are not actually learning the Quran, but spend most of the day on the streets begging.

Those that are advocating for its retention as distorted as it is, are either party to the abuses, benefiting from it, or simply being partisan.”

The Attorney General said the system needs to adapt to present realities, saying some of the best memorisers in the world are products of solid parental care, rather than neglect and street abuse.

He said there is in reality a surge in number of Islamic learning centres spread across towns and mosques in the North, compared to past years.

He said the decision of northern governors is premised on the need for parents to take more responsibility for their children and ensure the children learn under their guidance until they reach mature age.

He charged the state governors to also rise up to the challenge, saying, “The Northern Governors must cater for Islamiyyas, Almajirai, and Tsangayas, but this can only succeed when parents take responsibility for the children, for them to grow up with a sense of belonging and genuine faith, fear of Allah, and respect for the Authorities.”

