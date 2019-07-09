Allow me appoint my commissioners, Ortom tells PDP chieftains

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Tuesday appealed to chieftains of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to allow him appoint commissioners he could work with.

Also, he intimated that he will appoint only technocrats and experts in various fields into his cabinet to help him deliver the dividends of democracy to the electorate on his second mandate already counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ortom made the appeal when he addressed PDP faithfuls at an expanded caucus meeting of the party at Government House in Makurdi.

The governor stressed that the appeal became necessary to enable him check periodically on those who would form his cabinet so as to put them on their toes to effectively perform their functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on the Benue people to hold him responsible for the performances of his would-be cabinet members when eventually they come on board, noting that he would sack any of them who fails to meet expectation.

He added that there were no longer any godfather so he would not allow anyone to mess him up, disclosing further that he would work with 15 commissioners; five from each of the three senatorial zones, 23 Special Advisers; one from each local government and three Senior Special Assistants from each local government including one woman and one youth.

“This tenure, we want to deliver on campaign promises. I do not want too much talk but act,” the governor said.

Ortom therefore advised chairmen and officials of the party at the local government levels to liaise with themselves to produce proper and fit persons with requisites credentials and experiences to form his cabinet towards galvanizing the machinery of government.

Meanwhile, state chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, pledged absolute support to Ortom’s administration while he called on the party at its various level to send in their nominations in not more than two weeks.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App