Alleged trademark infringement: Sheriffs raid Bet9ja office

Sheriffs from the Federal High Court, Lagos have raided a Lagos office of online bookmaker Bet9ja and recovered a seal suspected of infringing the copyright of Lotto9ja Ltd owned by rival bookmaker, Western Lotto Nig. Ltd.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja had on August 8, 2019, granted an injunction (Anton Piller order) in favour of Western Lotto.

The Anton Piller order authorizes an applicant to search premises and seize evidence without prior warning.

The sheriffs and Western Lotto officials, protected by policemen, executed the order at a Bet9ja premises at 9, Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

Justice Taiwo granted the order in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/925/2019 following an ex parte application by Western Lotto through its counsel, Mr John Baiyeshea SAN, for Chief Oluwole Olanipekun SAN.

The applicants informed the judge that Western Lotto launched a new company in July known as “Lotto9ja” after registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the office of Trademark at the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

It averred that in the course of preparing for the launch, it discovered that K.C. Gaming Networks Ltd was also planning to use the same name that it registered with the CAC.

It further averred that through its lawyers, it warned K.C. Gaming Networks to desist, but the company allegedly continued to brand its POS terminals, T-shirts and other souvenirs with the Lotto9ja trademark.

The applicants sought an Anton Piller order and prayed the court to, among others, restrain the defendants.

Upholding their application, Justice Taiwo held: “An order of Anton Piller Injunction, is hereby made directing the 2nd and 3rd defendants, to forthwith permit the Sherriff to enter and search the 2nd and 3rd defendants’ premises located at 9, Funsho Williams Avenue, by Fire Service Station, Ojuelegba Bus Stop, Lagos.”

The order also authorized the sheriffs to search “any other premises and sales/storage outlets anywhere in Nigeria belonging to the 2nd and 3rd defendants or any of their agents operating under the name “Bet9ja” or “Lotto9ja” for the purpose of taking possession of all products, equipment and products branded and/or sold in the name/brand “Lotto9ja” (or its variants “9jalotto”, lottoniaja”, “naijalotto”) and removing them therefrom into the custody and possession of this honourable court pending the hearing and determination of this action.”

The judge also restrained the Registrar of Trademarks

and fixed August 22, for hearing of the substantive suit.

