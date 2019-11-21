Alleged P&ID scam: EFCC rearraigns Briton on 32-count amended charge

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has re-arraigned a Briton, James Richard Nolan on a 32-count amended charge over his alleged complicity in the alleged Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) scam.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, told a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Okon Abang that the anti-graft agency filed the amended charge on November 20.

The lawyer said the EFCC is now bringing up a 32-count charge against the defendants in the case contrary to the initial 16-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The anti-graft agency on October 21, arraigned Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), both British nationals, over their alleged complicity in the 9.6 billion dollars judgment against Nigeria along with two companies, Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited, where Nolan and Quinn are said to be directors.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

Upon the reading of the 32-count charge, Nolan pleaded not guilty and a plea of not guilty was entered for the two companies. The charge include allegations of tax evasion and failure to submit tax returns.

As at the time of filling this report, the first prosecution witness, Adewale Akinseye, a banker, is being cross-examined by Nolan’s counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN).

