Alleged P&ID scam: EFCC re-arraigns Briton on 32-count amended charge

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arraigned a Briton, James Richard Nolan, on a 32-count amended charge over his alleged complicity in the alleged Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) scam.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, EFCC’s counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, told a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Okon Abang that the anti-graft agency filed the amended charge on November 20 to replace the initial 16-count charge bordering on money laundering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-graft agency on October 21, arraigned Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), both British nationals, over their alleged complicity in the 9.6 billion dollars judgment against Nigeria along with two companies, Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI) and ICIL Limited, where Nolan and Quinn are said to be directors.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the federal government.

Upon the reading of the 32-count charge, Nolan pleaded not guilty and a plea of not guilty was entered for the two companies. The charge include allegations of tax evasion and failure to submit tax returns.

The judge adjourned to December 6 for ruling on the admissibility of the statement.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App