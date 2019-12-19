Alleged P&ID scam: Court orders arrest of ‘wanted’ Briton, Quinn

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday issued an arrest warrant for a Briton, Adam Quinn, said to be at large and complicit in the alleged Process and Industrial Development scam.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order for Quinn’s arrest, said the move would help the Federal Government to prosecute him in the charges levied against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This followed an ex-parte motion during an ongoing case involving another Briton, James Richard Nolan, charged along with Quinn in an amended 32-count charge. Though Nolan had taken his plea, Quinn was said to be at large.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Ekele Iheanacho, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, told the court that Quinn’s name featured at least 21 times in the charge, adding that though Quinn was not within the court’s jurisdiction, an order of warrant of arrest for the defendant could be effected.

While Nolan, who is still in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, was in court with his lawyer together with the EFCC’s witness, the judge ruled that it would not be convenient for the court to take the matter for continuation of hearing.

Justice Abang adjourned the matter to January 20 and 21, 2020 for continuation of hearing.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App