Alleged perjury: Rights groups want deputy senate president investigated

Coalition of Civil Societies has called on the Senate to investigate the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege over his alleged perjury in the United States.

Co- Convener of the group, Mr Danesi Momoh Prince, in a statement in Abuja, urged the Senate to probe the issue which has an implication on the integrity of the Senate.

The group distanced itself from the Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria which secured a ruling from an Abujai High Court which declared Omo-Agege was not imprisoned.

The court had dismissed the suit that Omo-Agege was never convicted in the US and that the case involving the Deputy Senate President was simply a non-criminal trial by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry which did not amount to a conviction.

However, the group faulted the court ruling vowing that they will not relent in their determination to ensure Omo-Agege is investigated.

Reacting through his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, Omo-Agege, who described the rights group as a band of sponsored individuals bent on tarnishing his reputation, denied the allegations.

