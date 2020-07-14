Alleged N700m fraud: Court adjourns Ize-Iyamu’s case to October 15

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court sitting in Benin has adjourned to October 15 the N700 million money laundering case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.

Other defendants in the case are; a former chairman, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih; state PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi; a former Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Anthony.

Ize-Iyamu, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was alleged to have illegally received a public fund to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general election.

The case was, on July 7, adjourned to Tuesday following the inability of the 1st defendant (Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu) to appear in court due to ill health.

Counsel to the defendants had earlier filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

At the resumed hearing, the EFCC’s counsel, Ahmed Imoovba, sought an extension of time to enable the commission file its reply to the objection.

Justice Umar Garba granted the anti-graft agency seven days to file a reply as the court will soon embark on vacation.

He, however, adjourned the case to October 15, for further hearings.

