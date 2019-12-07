Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: Court permit Fayose to travel for medical trip abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was Friday granted permission by a Federal High Court in Lagos, to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Fayose is facing trial over an alleged N2.2bn fraud.

Following an application by his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Justice C.J. Aneke, for the second time, granted Fayose permission to go abroad for treatment. The judge had in July first granted Fayose permission for a foreign medical trip.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), did not oppose the Friday’s request.

After granting the travel permission, Justice Aneke adjourned till January 16, 2020 for continuation of trial.

