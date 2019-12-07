  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: Court permit Fayose to travel for medical trip abroad
ADVERTISEMENT

Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: Court permit Fayose to travel for medical trip abroad

By Adelanwa Bamgboye, Lagos  Published Date

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was Friday granted permission by a Federal High Court in Lagos,  to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Fayose is facing trial over an alleged N2.2bn fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following an application by his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), Justice C.J. Aneke, for the second time, granted Fayose permission to go abroad for treatment. The judge had in July first granted Fayose permission for a foreign medical trip.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), did not oppose the Friday’s request.

After granting the travel permission, Justice Aneke adjourned till January 16, 2020 for continuation of trial.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.