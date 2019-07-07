Alleged N251bn fraud: Shinkafi threatens court action over EFCC delay to probe ex-governor Yari

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, has threatened to go to court to obtain an order of mandamus to compel the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and the Commission to commence investigation into the alleged looting by a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, amounting to over N251billion.

Shinkafi had, in a petition dated July 1st, 2019, accused Yari of leaving the state in huge debts.

In a further petition to the commission, dated July 5th, 2019, Shinkafi accused the former governor of financial recklessness, wanton looting and stealing of funds belong to Zamfara State.

“I call on the commission, as a matter of urgency, to invite the former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and his co-travellers involved in the financial recklessness, fraudulent practices in the looting of the funds belonging to the good people of Zamfara state,” he said in the petition.

He accused the former governor of fraudulent award of rural electrification contracts to the tune of N25billion to a company without following due process.

According to him, the contract was awarded and funded jointly between the state government and 14 local government councils without due process followed in the award of the contract to the company in total violation of provision of the public Procurement Act 2007.

He said the commission should investigate the contract for the construction of township roads across the 14 local governments of the state to the tune of over N75billion jointly awarded and funded by the 14 local government councils and state government by the past administration without following due process.

He said some township roads were yet to be completed despite paying over 80 percent of the amount to the contracting companies.

