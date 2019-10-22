  1. Home
  Alleged N2.5bn NBC fraud: Produce Lai Mohammed, court tells ICPC
Alleged N2.5bn NBC fraud: Produce Lai Mohammed, court tells ICPC

By John Chuks Azu
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)
A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday gave a final warning to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to produce the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, as a witness in the ongoing trial of the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission , Ishaq Modibbo Kawu and two others alleged to have misappropriated the N2.5billion meant for the Digital Switch-Over project of the Federal Government.

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa said the minister and one other were the two remaining witnesses in the trial of Kawu, Pinnacle Communications Ltd, Lucky Omoluwa, and Dipo Onifade in the 12-count charges preferred against them by the ICPC over the switch-over project.

Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa warned that failure of the ICPC to produce the minister and a bureau de change operator, who had already missed previous summons, at the next adjourned date, would result in the closure of their case.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Ephraim Otti informed, the court that the bureau de change operator was not in the country and the minister was not available. He therefore asked for adjournment of the case.

Reacting, defence lawyers, Akeem Mustapha (SAN), Jovi Oguejiofor and Ama Etuwewe (SAN), opposed the application for adjournment.

The court adjourned the case to December 3, 4 and 5 for the prosecution to call its remaining witnesses.

