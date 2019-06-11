  1. Home
Alleged N19.4bn arms funds : Court fixes July 1 for trial of Dasuki, others

Sambo Dasuki
Sambo Dasuki

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf of an FCT High Court, on Tusday , further fixed July 1 for trial to begin for former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Amb. Bashir Yuguda, in the alleged misappropriation of N19. 4 billion arms funds.

The EFCC charged Dasuki, Yuguda alongside former Governor of Sokoto State Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company Dalhatu Investment Limited.

The EFCC charged them with 25 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public fund to the tune N19. 4 billion.

According to Baba-Yusuf, the Department of State Security(DSS) wrote a letter to the court alleging that Dasuki had refused to come to court.

The letter was in response to a court order on April 16 on the DSS to produce Dasuki at the next adjourned date.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Oluwaleke Otalagbe, applied for a date to enable them regularise and know steps to take before the next adjourned date.

Other counsel aligned with Atolegbe, other defendants and their counsel were in court .

Baba-Yusuf then adjourned to July 1 for hearing.

Yuguda, Bafarawa and his son were in court on Tuesday

