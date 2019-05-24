  1. Home
  3. Alleged N1.9bn fraud: Ex-Gov Aliyu, Nasko for re-arraignment Monday
Alleged N1.9bn fraud: Ex-Gov Aliyu, Nasko for re-arraignment Monday

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, Minna
Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu
Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu

A Federal High Court sitting in Minna yesterday fixed Monday next week for the re-arraignment former Governor of Niger State Muazu Babaginda Aliyu and the People’s Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the last general elections in the state, Mohammed Nasko, Aliyu and Nasko over the 8-count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The court issued a bench warrant on Aliyu for failing to appear before it.

The court, presided over by Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu, also issued warrant on Nasko, for failing to respect hearing notices served on him.

They were accused of laundering ecological funds of over N1.940bn released by the Federal Government to the state in 2014.

