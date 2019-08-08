Alleged N1.2b money laundering: Court remands former INEC boss, Prof Iwu in EFCC custody 

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chuka Austin Obiozor of a Federal High Court, Lagos on Thursday ordered that a former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Maurice Iwu, should be remanded in EFCC custody pending the hearing and determination of his bail application on Friday.

The remand order was made by the judge following the submission by Iwu’s counsel to the court that he has filed an application for Iwu’s bail.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Prof Maurice Iwu on Thursday before Justice Obiozor on four-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N1.2 billion.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

After taking the plea, Iwu’s counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN) informed the court that he has filed bail application for his client.

Responding, EFCC prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo admitted receipt of the application but said that he needs time to respond to it.

In view of Oyedepo’s submission, Justice Obiozor adjourned the matter till Friday to hear the bail application while ordering Iwu to remain in EFCC’s custody.

