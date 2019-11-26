Alleged money laundering: Court grants Maina N1bn bail

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail in the sum of N1 billion to aformer chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina is standing trial on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of over N2 billion preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency arraigned him on October 25 this year, along with his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, before Justice OkonAbang.

After pleading not-guilty, he asked the court to grant him bail.

Daily Trust reports that the court was forced to adjourn the matter on November 21 to yesterday when Maina’s counsel informed the court that his client’s health had degenerated.

But ruling on the bail application, yesterday, Justice Abang held that aside the N1billion condition, Maina must also produce two sureties who must be serving senators not having any criminal trial before any court in the country.

He also ruled that the two sureties, who must be prepared to sign a N500 million bail bond each, must always be in court with the defendant at each adjourned date and must have landed properties fully developed in Asokoro or Maitama in Abuja.

The trial continues today following the ruling of the judge on November 21 that the trial would henceforth be on a day-to-day basis.

Meanwhile, the National Correctional Service (NCS) has told the court that Maina, who came to court yesterday with a walking stick, was medically fit to stand trial.

This was communicated to the court yesterday by EFCC’s counsel, M.S. Abubakar.

He said the commission received a comprehensive report on Maina’s medical status from the correctional service.

He revealed that the report, signed by an Assistant Comptroller General (medical) of the service, Remi Ojo, only stated that Maina, 45, has slight malaria and high blood pressure, which had been brought under control.

“Maina’s vital organs are working normal. He is fit to stand trial,” he said.

