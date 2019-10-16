Alleged money laundering: Atiku’s lawyer, brother re-arraigned

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, lawyer to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie charged with alleged money laundering, yesterday pleaded not guilty before Justice Chuka Obiozor, sitting at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Their plea was taken after the court dismissed their applications seeking adjournment and consolidation of charges with Atiku’s son-in-law Abdullahi Babalele, who is also standing trial in another court for alleged money laundering.

Both Uyiekpen, a partner in the law firm of Africa Law Practice (ALP) and his brother are being tried before the court on three counts charge of money laundering to the tune of $2 million USD.

They were first arraigned before the court on August 14, while the court was on annual vacation, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They had pleaded not guilty and admitted to bail in the sum of N20 million with two sureties in the like sum.

Upon the resumption of the court from the annual vacation, the matter was re-assigned to Justice Obiozor.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, counsel to Uyiekpen, Johnson Samuel, who stood in for Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), drew the court’s attention to the letter for adjournment from his principal.

He told the court that his principal had requested for adjournment to enable him be in court when his client’s plea will be taken.

Also, Oladimeji Anjorin, counsel to Uyiekpen’s brother, Eruhunse, who stood in for his principal, Mr Norrison I. Quakers, equally drew the court’s attention to two letters written by his principal.

One of the letters is seeking an adjournment for the hearing of the case yesterday and the other is seeking consolidation of his client’s charge with the Alhaji Atiku’s son-in-law, Abdullahi Babalele in another court.

Responding to the defendants’ letters, EFCC counsel, Mr Kufre Uduak, urged the court to refuse and dismiss the letters for adjournment as requested by the two senior lawyers, as there were no basis for such request since the court’s business for yesterday was plea taken.

Uduak also urged the court to refuse Erhunse’s application, seeking consolidation with Atiku’s son-in-law, as the parties in the two charges were not the same.

Most importantly, he told the court that he was not abreast with the facts in charges against Atiku’s son-in-law, as he was not the counsel in the matter.

