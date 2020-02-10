Alleged money laundering: Again, EFCC arraigns Adoke

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, was, on Monday, arraigned by the EFCC before the Federal High Court, Abuja on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Adoke is being charged before Justice Binta Nyako alongside one Aliyu Abubakar.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adoke and Abubakar are 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.

NAN also reports that the 2nd defendant is being charged on a one-count charge.

After the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand them in the commission’s custody pending the hearing of the matter.

However, counsel to the defendants, urged the judge to dismiss the anti-graft agency’s request and grant them bail.

The proceeding is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

