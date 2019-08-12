Alleged killing of pregnant woman by policemen sparks protest

ADVERTISEMENT

Violent protests broke out yesterday at the Ikotun and Idimu areas of Lagos State following the alleged killing of a pregnant woman by a team of policemen attached to the Area M Command, Lagos.

The deceased, identified as Busayo Owoodun, was said to have been killed by a stray bullet fired by a policeman.

The irate mob descended on the policemen, injuring three of them in the process. An unconfirmed report has it that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who sustained severe wounds during the attack, had died.

Sources said that the irate youths attacked any uniform personnel who came their way.

The Lagos State Police Command, however, explained that Owoodun died in a cross-fire between the police team and suspected kidnappers in the area.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkanah, the officers were in the area to carry out investigation on the activities of some kidnap suspects.

Elkana said, “On August 10, 2019, at about 2.55pm, a team of policemen from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit attached to the Area M Command, Idimu, tracked some kidnapping suspects to the Ijegun-Isolo road, during which the officers came under attack from members of the deadly gang.

“A stray bullet hit one Busayo Owoodun. The gang, with the support of some notorious cultists in the area, attacked the police team and injured the team leader, Assistant Superintendent Victor Ugbegun and two others, who are currently in a critical condition at the intensive care unit.

“Reinforcements from the Operations Department, Rapid Response Squads, Task Force and neighbouring Divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured officers to the hospital.

“The Command has launched a manhunt for the assailants with a view of bringing them to justice. While condoling with the family of the deceased, the Command calls for calm and assured her

