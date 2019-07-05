Alleged internet fraudster remanded in prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, ordered that a suspected internet fraudster who is standing trial over a six-count charge bordering on possession of false documents, containing false information should be remanded in prison.

The suspect, one Olaide Olubiyo Mudashiru, a.k.a Karen E. Simmons, was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Count one reads: “That you, Olaide Olubiyo Mudashiru, on or about the 21st day of June, 2018, at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, had in your possession document titled “US account from Shola”, which you sent from your email address: olaide_muda@yahoo.com to debblegold@yahoo.com, wherein you falsely presented yourself as Karen E. Simmons, owner of a phone number +18147793519, with address at Market ST And Hatch Run Road, Warren PA. 16365; holder of account number 6351140619 at Bank PNC, and which document you know contained false information.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the Prosecution counsel, Spiff Owede, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the commencement of trial.

The Judge ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned to July 9, 2019, for the commencement of trial.

