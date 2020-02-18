Alleged fraud: Reps want NIGCOMSAT mgt sacked

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Falake, yesterday said he would recommend that the management of the Nigerian Communications Satellite, (NIGCOMSAT) be sacked for alleged incompetency.

He spoke when the NICOMSAT’s management, led by its Managing Director, Abimbola Alade, appeared before the committee at the resumed investigative hearing into the under-remittance by major Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Falake was at the ongoing investigative hearing of the committee in Abuja said multiple infractions were discovered in the audited accounts of NIGCOMSAT.

“Things cannot continue like this, you’re not competent, we’ve to rescue this agency from you, in fact if I’ve my way, I’ll recommend your sack.

“We cannot continue with this exercise, the management will have to leave, go and perfect your records and you’ll represent for consideration because the one brought now cannot stand the test of time, we’ll have to start from 2012 financial year.

“Although, we don’t have the power to hire and fire, but it’s within our purview to recommend sanctions which could include sack of a given officer. So, we can actually do that,” he said.

Faleke later told journalists that the committee ordered for a status enquiry to determine the financial status of the agency.

