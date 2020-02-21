Alleged fraud: EFCC arrests ex-Kogi governor’s son, Muhammed Audu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has arrested Muhammed Audu, the son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State, for his alleged involvement in financial malfeasance.

EFCC acting spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly diverting to his personal use, the funds to the tune of several millions of dollars and billions of naira donated to the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF.

He said investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds which he could not account for.

The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded, the EFCC statement said.

