Alleged Fraud: EFCC arraigns ex-minister Turaki on 16-count charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a former Minister of special duties and Inter-governmental affairs, Kabiru Turaki over alleged fraud in a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Turaki was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo alongside his former Special Assistant, Sampson Okpetu, and two firms – Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited – on a 16-count charge.

The ex-Minister, according to the EFCC, allegedly used the two companies belonging to his aide, to illegally siphon funds.

He pleaded not guilty.

In ruling on Turaki’s bail application, Justice Ekwo adopted all the terms and conditions in the administrative bail that was earlier granted to him by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency was directed to transfer the terms of the bail to the court’s registry.

The bail conditions include that the defendants should not travel outside the country without permission from the court.

The judge adjourned the matter until June 22 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Turaki, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), was the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs from 2013 to 2015.

He also served as the Supervising Minister of Labour from 2014 to 2015.

