Alleged forgery: My certificates are real, authentic – Abiodun’s Aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Education, Dr Joseph Odemuyiwa has denied allegations of forgery and manipulation of academic certificates levelled against him, saying political enemies are hell-bent on tarnishing the image of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s government.

Odemuyiwa who made the clarifications in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said contrary to the allegations, all certificates he possesses are “real and authentic.”

An online news platform had reported that Odemuyiwa was “found to be a serial certificate forger and manipulator, who has fraudulently walked his way to the top of the academia despite being discovered and dismissed by two higher institutions in the past.”

The allegation came barely a week after a Commissioner – designate in the state, Prof Sidi Osho was enmeshed in alleged dismissal by the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago – Iwoye, for alleged misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Addressing newsmen, Odemuyiwa expressed regrets that purveyors of torrent of allegations against some newly appointed cabinet members, were out to ridicule Abiodun’s government.

The Governor’s aide equally dismissed report that he was sacked by two institutions.

He said “This is a government that has nothing to hide, and as part of this government, I have nothing to hide.

“They (news platform) accused me of being a forger, manipulator and fraudster. In other societies, these are claims that could sink a news organization. Let it be known that I have every certificate and qualification I claim. I am proud of my educational path.

“It is not conventional. As you can see from my CV, I am not one of those individuals who graduated from a High School in Nigeria, went to University of Lagos for Bsc, Obafemi Awolowo for Msc and University of Ibadan for PhD. What you can see, and I will explain to you, is that I made full and complete use of every opportunity I had.”

Responding to questions on the controversy over his professorship, Odemuyiwa explained that the professorial title he bears was an endowed one meant for Pitman Education and Training in London by the University of Malaysia.

Odemuyiwa said he occupied the chair tagged ‘Muktar – Almeen Endowed Professorial Chair Pitman Education and Training’ between 2014 and 2017.

He added that “my professorial title was not the one recommended to Governing Council of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) by (then) Governor Gbenga Daniel in 2011.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App