  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Alleged financial misconduct: Gov Sule suspends COE Akwanga governing council, provost, others
ADVERTISEMENT

Alleged financial misconduct: Gov Sule suspends COE Akwanga governing council, provost, others

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, Nasarawa state governor.
Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, Nasarawa state governor.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has approved the suspension of the governing council of the College of Education Akwanga, pending the outcome of the report of an investigative committee on the activities of the institution.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Governor equally directed the provost of the college, bursar, as well as the desk officer in-charge of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect, until further notice.

Governor Sule subsequently, approved the appointment of Dr. Roseline Kala, a former lecturer with the University of Jos and former Commissioner of Health, as interim administrator of the institution.

In a related development, the Nasarawa State Governor has approved the appointment of Mrs. Jiriko Ruth R. as the acting Rector at the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia.

According to a statement issued by the SSG, the appointment is with immediate effect and is for a period of six months.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.