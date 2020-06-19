Alleged financial infraction: Kwara extends suspension of LG chairmen

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended the suspension of the executive chairmen and legislative council committees of the 16 local government areas of Kwara State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said “The Governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ Suspension Order 2020 which extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months”.

The statement said that the extension comes on the heels of the yet-to-be-concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that the local government executives were first suspended in June last year for six months; they have been suspended again in the second instance for another six months. This is the third instance they would be suspended over alleged financial misappropriation since Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq assumed office.

The statement said the extension was in pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June, 2019, in the public interest.

