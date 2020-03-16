Alleged extra-budgetary spending: Senate probes Army, NYSC, ONSA

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, Matthew Urhoghide, says alleged extra-budgetary spending by the Nigerian Army, the National Youth Service Corps and the Office of National Security Adviser.

He was addressing reporters on his committee’s probe of the Auditor-General of the Federation’s query to the Accountant-General of the Federation over extra-budgetary spending.

He said funds drawn from levies imposed on imported materials were given out as loans to agencies without due “recourse to the National Assembly.”

He said: “There were demands from the agencies straight to the executive without recourse to the National Assembly. This is what we find offensive because we can’t understand why they should demand and get money which was not part of the money appropriated for them in the budget

“We observed from 2014 audited accounts that a particular sum of N922million was withdrawn from the 25 per cent rice levy as loans given to the Independent National Electoral Commission to finance the 2015 elections.

“The loan was contrary to the purpose for which the fund was established. It was meant for the local production of rice in Nigeria. The beneficiaries are supposed to be local rice producers in Nigeria. It was not meant to fund elections. Those who got part of the money are the NYSC, the Nigerian Army, the NSA and others.

“Virtually all of them are saying that they didn’t apply for loan but it was showing as loan to them from the Auditor-General’s query.”

