Alleged drugs importation: Court remands Kenyan woman in NDLEA custody

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, ordered that a Kenyan woman, Angela Gathangu, be remanded in custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), over alleged importation of 6.560 kg of cocaine.

The NDLEA arraigned Gathangu, 33, on one count of importing 6.560kg substance suspected to be cocaine into the country.

Justice Evelyn Maha , gave the order , following an application by NDLEA Counsel, Mr Mike Kassa.

Justice Evelyn Maha adjourned hearing in the matter until June 28.

Earlier, Kassa prayed the court to remand the defendant for seven days, pending the conclusion of investigations into the circumstances surrounding the case.

Defence counsel, Mr Stephen Magondo, however objected to the application.

Magondo argued that the defendant should remain in the custody of the NDLEA, and not be taken to prison until the next adjourned date.

Gathangu was arrested on May 11, at the arrival hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, by operatives of the NDLEA.

The offence, the prosecution said, is contrary to the provisions of Section and 11(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. (NAN)

