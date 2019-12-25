Alleged cultist docked over murder, gets N.5m bail

ADVERTISEMENT

An alleged cultist, Kayode Abe, who allegedly shot and killed a man has been granted bail by an Ebute Meta Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Abe, 29, was charged on three counts of conspiracy, murder and belonging to an unlawful society.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Dooney Raphel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 18 at about 9p.m. at Tiye Town in Lekki, Lagos.

He said that Abe, who belonged to “Aiye Confraternity”, had fatally shot one Adewunmi Oloyo, 30, in his chest with a gun.

The alleged offences contravene sections 41, 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate T. Agbona granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum after listening to the facts of the case.

He adjourned the matter until January 27, pending advice from the Lagos State director of public prosecutions. (NAN)

