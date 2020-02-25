Breaking News
  3. Alleged bribery: 2 bank staff testify in Sen. Shehu Sani’s trial
Alleged bribery: 2 bank staff testify in Sen. Shehu Sani’s trial

By Dorcas Daniel
Shehu Sani

Two staff of the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), on Tuesday, gave their evidence in the ongoing trial of Sen. Shehu Sani, former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Beckley Ojo and Elizabeth Nwoka, who were compliance officers with the bank, testified before Justice Inyang Ekwo in a two-count charge of bribery and advance fee fraud levied against Sani by the EFCC.

The EFCC had, on Jan. 27, arraigned the former lawmaker, who was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly “collecting 25,000 dollars″ in the name of the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magic.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)

