Alleged assault: FAAN flays ex-Gov Yari

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has condemned an alleged flouting of COVID-19 protocols by former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari in violation of presidential directive.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika had previously issued a directive that there will be no preferential treatments for VIPs in enforcing the COVID-19 protocols at the airport.

FAAN in tweet on Wednesday called out Alh. Yari for violating protocols at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari who blatantly violated the Public Health procedures (COVID-19) on travels at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday 11th July 2020” FAAN tweeted @FAAN_Official.

According to FAAN “He (Yari) refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID-19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected

“The former Governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable and as such it has been duly escalated

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the presidential directive by observing the public health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travelers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic”

