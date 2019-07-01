Alleged arms deal: APC demands Amosun’s probe

ADVERTISEMENT

The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate former Governor Ibikunle Amosun over an alleged arms deal. Amosun had been enmeshed in controversy over some arms and ammunition he reportedly handed over to the police at the twilight of his administration in the state.

The spokesman of the party, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement in Abeokuta, said: “|Such collection of huge arms and ammunitions can only exist in the military barracks in Nigeria. Or how many AK47 or millions if bullets can the police in Ogun State boast of.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App