Alleged arms deal: APC demands Amosun’s probe

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State
Ibikunle Amosun, a former Governor of Ogun State

The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate former Governor Ibikunle Amosun over an alleged arms deal. Amosun had been enmeshed in controversy over some arms and ammunition he reportedly handed over to the police at the twilight of his administration in the state.

The spokesman of the party, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement in Abeokuta, said: “|Such collection of  huge arms and ammunitions can only exist in the military barracks in Nigeria. Or how many AK47 or millions if bullets can the police in Ogun State boast of.

