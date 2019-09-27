Alleged 90bn scam: CAN backs Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has assured Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo of its support over the allegation that he received N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the funding of the 2019 elections.

The President of CAN, Dr. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the church and all Nigerians are proud of Osinbajo and they will continue to support and pray for him.

He spoke at the National Christian Center after he led some clergymen to a meeting with the vice president.

According to Ayokunle, nobody should toy with the innocent that are faithfully serving the nation as the whole country will rise up to fight for him.

“He (Osinbajo) has cleared the air that there was no iota of truth that some people are plotting against him and he was ready to provide himself. If there is an allegation, there must evidence and that it can never happen and will never happen. The country is facing serious challenges and we must stay together to fight the challenges and we must overcome,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Vice President was accused of mismanaging N90bn allegedly provided by the FIRS for the 2019 election campaign.

In a statement posted by the spokesperson of the Vice President, Olaolu Akande on his Twitter account on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Akande said all such claims against Osinbajo are false.

While Akande also warned that legal action will be taken against sponsors of the libelous claims, Vice President Osinbajo said he was ready to waive his Constitutional immunity to clear his name in the court.

