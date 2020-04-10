Allah tested me with COVID-19, says Bala Mohammed

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed says he must thank Allah for testing him with and freeing him from COVID-19.

The governor, who addressed newsmen at the government house shortly after he was discharged, expressed gratitude to leaders in Nigeria and the people of the state especially emirs, ulamas, clergymen and his supporters for their love and support shown to him while in isolation.

“All praise be to Allah. We thank Allah for this moment and for this trial. I must thank Him for testing me with this virus. I thank you most sincerely. This disease that I was infected, is a terrible experience, I thank Allah that I was free from the virus. I am sorry for the inconveniences I might have caused to anybody in Bauchi and Nigeria, it has never been my wishes to be infected,” Mohammed said

Mohammed said that the period of his isolation has shown him the enormous love, respect and regard of the citizens to him and his family, adding that he worked assiduously to meet the expectations of the citizens because of their sympathy to him while in trying times.

Mohammed enjoined his supporters and other well-wishers not to worry about coming to visit him at the Government House as he has already acknowledged their prayers.

“I urge my people not to worry to come to Bauchi or Government House to see me, I have already acknowledged your prayers, because of the protocols, let’s maintain the directive of social distancing,” he said.

He commended the state Taskforce on coronavirus for the outstanding performance and pledged his support to achieve the set objectives.

Earlier in his remark, State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Muhammed Maigoro said the governor was discharged after two of his samples tested negative.

“Today we are discharging our first index case, you can recall that our first case was in isolation for more than two weeks and today having satisfied with the requirements to be discharged, we are here discharging His Excellency as a patient who recovered from COVID-19. With this development, we have only three active cases with zero death in Bauchi state,” he said.

