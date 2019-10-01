All Nigerian political parties are necessary evils – Senator Shekarau

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator representing Kano central senatorial district and former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has described all Nigeria’s political parties as necessary evils as they all have the same constitutions and manifestos.

Senator Shekarau said this during the 59th Nigerian Independence lectures organized by Hudaibiyya Centre, held at Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the difference depends on whom you are relating with and on what basis you are relating as all the political parties manifestos were vividly saying the same thing.

“Speaking from experience, when we wanted to form All Progressive Congress (APC) political party, I was among the three people that represented eighty nine people in the processes.

“We worked for six month trying to form the constitution and manifestos of APC and in the process, we collated the constitutions and manifestos of over 30 registered political parties in the country and to our surprise, all the parties have similar manifestos and constitution but with different use of English.

“Therefore, whichever political party one belongs to is as good as others or vice versa and if you are in doubt, get a copy of all the party’s constitutions and manifestos, you will understand what I am saying,” said Shekarau.

He added that, had it been Nigerians had an alternative of producing responsive and responsible leadership, Nigerians wouldn’t have taken democracy as an option, stressing that a lot had been done to ensure the inclusion of independent candidature in the Nigerian constitution but still to no effect.

Senator Shekarau further advised that every well-meaning Nigerian should ensure that the struggle to achieve that status is maintained.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App