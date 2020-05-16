  1. Home
All Nasarawa lawmakers test negative for Covid-19 in wake of controversy

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia 

Members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly from whom samples were taken for coronavirus testing amidst controversy surrounding the status of a fellow maker have tested negative for the virus.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon  Mohammed Adamu Omadefu said, “At last all members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly were certified Covid-19 free.”

” This followed the fact that the only member out of the 23 members whom controversies surrounded his COVID-19 status, Hon Mohammed Bello Isa, member representing Uke/Karshi has been cleared this afternoon as his two tests results of COVID-19 were all negative.

” The Nasarawa State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has already notified the member of the development and he has been discharged, ” he said.

Adamu Omadefu congratulated Alhaji Mohammed Bello Isa of Uke/Karshi Constituency and all the lawmakers on the outcome of the test.

A federal lawmaker, Suleiman Adamu, representing Nasarawa Central, died of Covid-19 on April 30.

